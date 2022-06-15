Foo Fighters announce guests for LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show (Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, more)

Foo Fighters are paying tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with two special, guest-filled shows. After revealing the special guests for London earlier today, they've now announced who will join them for the Los Angeles show. LA guests include Miley Cyrus, Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Joan Jett, Brian May of Queen, Mark Ronson, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons of KISS, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.

The LA show happens on September 27 at Kia Forum, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 9 AM PDT, with a presale starting Thursday, June 16 at 9 AM PDT.

The London show is at Wembley Stadium on September 3, and guests include Oasis' Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, Queen’s Brian May & Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson, Supergrass, Mark Ronson, Dave Chappelle, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Taylor Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal.