Foo Fighters announce guests for Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London

Foo Fighters recently announced that they'll be paying tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with guest-filled shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Los Angeles' Kia Forum, and now they've announced the guests for the London show.

That includes Oasis' Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, Queen’s Brian May & Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson, Supergrass, Mark Ronson, Dave Chappelle, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Taylor Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal.