Foo Fighters announce new album ‘But Here We Are,’ share “Rescued”

Foo Fighters have announced a new album, But Here We Are, due June 2 via Roswell/RCA (pre-order). The band co-produced it with Greg Kurstin, and they describe it as "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year," including the untimely death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The first single is "Rescued," and its big riffs and power pop melodies sound like something that could've been on the first two Foo Fighters albums. It feels like one of the most instantly-satisfying Foo Fighters singles in a while, and you can check it out for yourself below.

Foo Fighters also have some shows lined up, including a few with The Breeders, and an appearance at Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival in September. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest

Foo Fighters -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ***

May 26 — Boston, MA — Boston Calling Music Festival

May 28 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival

May 30 — Washington DC — The Atlantis

June 2 — Nürburgring, DE — Rock Am Ring

June 4 — Nürnberg, DE — Rock Im Park

June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

June 16 – Pelham, AL — Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 18 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July 8 — Quebec City, QC — Festival D’ete De Quebec

July 12 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

July 29 — Naeba, JP — Fuji Rock

August 4 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena **

August 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre **

August 10 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s **

August 11-13 — San Francisco, CA — Outside Lands Festival

September 3 — Aspen, CO — Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 9 — São Paulo, BR — The Town

September 17 — Asbury Park, NJ — See.Hear.Now

September 19 — Virginia Beach, CA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach **

September 21 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

October 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

October 5 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center

** The Breeders support

*** Taipei Houston supports