Foo Fighters announce new album ‘But Here We Are,’ share “Rescued”
Foo Fighters have announced a new album, But Here We Are, due June 2 via Roswell/RCA (pre-order). The band co-produced it with Greg Kurstin, and they describe it as "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year," including the untimely death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The first single is "Rescued," and its big riffs and power pop melodies sound like something that could've been on the first two Foo Fighters albums. It feels like one of the most instantly-satisfying Foo Fighters singles in a while, and you can check it out for yourself below.
Foo Fighters also have some shows lined up, including a few with The Breeders, and an appearance at Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival in September. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
Rescued
Under You
Hearing Voices
But Here We Are
The Glass
Nothing At All
Show Me How
Beyond Me
The Teacher
Rest
Foo Fighters -- 2023 Tour Dates
May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ***
May 26 — Boston, MA — Boston Calling Music Festival
May 28 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival
May 30 — Washington DC — The Atlantis
June 2 — Nürburgring, DE — Rock Am Ring
June 4 — Nürnberg, DE — Rock Im Park
June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
June 16 – Pelham, AL — Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 18 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
July 8 — Quebec City, QC — Festival D’ete De Quebec
July 12 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest
July 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
July 29 — Naeba, JP — Fuji Rock
August 4 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena **
August 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre **
August 10 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s **
August 11-13 — San Francisco, CA — Outside Lands Festival
September 3 — Aspen, CO — Jazz Aspen Snowmass
September 9 — São Paulo, BR — The Town
September 17 — Asbury Park, NJ — See.Hear.Now
September 19 — Virginia Beach, CA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach **
September 21 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life
October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
October 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
October 5 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center
** The Breeders support
*** Taipei Houston supports