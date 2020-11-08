Foo Fighters announce new album ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ debut new song on SNL
Foo Fighters were the musical guests on last night's (11/7) Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, and they took the opportunity to debut their new soul-inspired song "Shame Shame" and officially announce their new album, Medicine At Midnight, due February 5 via RCA/Roswell (pre-order). You can check out the artwork, tracklist, official "Shame Shame" stream and the band's SNL performance of the song below.
The Foos also used the opportunity to perform an atmospheric rendition of old fave, "Times Like These," and you can watch that below too.
Tracklist
Making A Fire
Shame Shame
Cloudspotter
Waiting On A War
Medicine At Midnight
No Son Of Mine
Holding Poison
Chasing Birds
Love Dies Young