Foo Fighters announce new album ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ debut new song on SNL

Foo Fighters were the musical guests on last night's (11/7) Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, and they took the opportunity to debut their new soul-inspired song "Shame Shame" and officially announce their new album, Medicine At Midnight, due February 5 via RCA/Roswell (pre-order). You can check out the artwork, tracklist, official "Shame Shame" stream and the band's SNL performance of the song below.

The Foos also used the opportunity to perform an atmospheric rendition of old fave, "Times Like These," and you can watch that below too.

Tracklist

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Cloudspotter

Waiting On A War

Medicine At Midnight

No Son Of Mine

Holding Poison

Chasing Birds

Love Dies Young