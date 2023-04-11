Foo Fighters announce shows with The Breeders
Foo Fighters have announced more tour dates for 2023, including some shows with one of Nirvana's biggest influences, The Breeders. The shows with The Breeders are in Spokane, Salt Lake City, Virginia Beach, and Stateline, NV. The Foos also added shows in Phoenix and El Paso, but no openers announced for those yet. Tickets for the newly-added shows go on sale Friday (4/14) at 10 AM local with presales starting today (4/11).
Right now, the closest the Foo Fighters play to NYC is Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival in September. Updated dates are listed below.
Last year, Dave Grohl joined The Breeders for a rendition of Kim Deal's Pixies classic "Gigantic" at the VetsAid charity concert. Will they do it again at these shows? Watch:
Foo Fighters -- 2023 Tour Dates
May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT) ***
May 26 — Boston, MA — Boston Calling Music Festival
May 28 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival
May 30 — Washington DC — The Atlantis
June 2 — Nürburgring, DE — Rock Am Ring
June 4 — Nürnberg, DE — Rock Im Park
June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP (SOLD OUT)
June 16 – Pelham, AL — Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
June 18 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
July 8 — Quebec City, QC — Festival D’ete De Quebec
July 12 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest
July 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
July 29 — Naeba, JP — Fuji Rock
August 4 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena **
August 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre **
August 10 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s **
August 11-13 — San Francisco, CA — Outside Lands Festival
September 3 — Aspen, CO — Jazz Aspen Snowmass
September 9 — São Paulo, BR — The Town
September 17 — Asbury Park, NJ — See.Hear.Now
September 19 — Virginia Beach, CA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach **
September 21 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life
October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
October 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
October 5 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center
** The Breeders support
*** Taipei Houston supports