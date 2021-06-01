Foo Fighters announce summer 2021 shows

Foo Fighters were scheduled to go on a 25th anniversary tour in spring of 2020, dates that were rescheduled and eventually cancelled due to COVID. Now they've announced new dates this summer, which technically celebrate their 26th anniversary, rather than 25th (but who's counting?). Beginning on July 28 in Cincinnati, they'll head to Milwaukee, St. Louis, Bonner Springs KS, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque, with more shows to be announced. Radkey open all dates, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM local time.

Foo Fighters also have festivals dates lined up, including Lollapalooza, BottleRock Napa, Bonnaroo, and, in 2022, Boston Calling. See all of their dates below.

FOO FIGHTERS: 2021-2022 TOUR

07/28/21 ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, US

07/29-08/01/21 Lollapalooza Chicago, US

07/30/21 American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, US

08/03/21 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis, US

08/05/21 Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, US

08/07/21 The Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, US

08/09/21 Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, US

09/03/21 Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival Manchester, TN

09/05/21 BottleRock Napa Valley Napa, US

05/27-05/29/22 Boston Calling Music Festival Boston, US

06/08/22 Flughafen Tempelhof Berlin, DE

06/10/22 Nova Rock Festival Nickelsdorf, AT

06/12/22 I-Days Milan, IT

06/16/22 Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias Valencia, ES

06/18/22 Rock in Rio Lisbon Lisbon, PT

06/22-06/23/22 Festival de Nimes Nimes, FR