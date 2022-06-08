Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute shows with guests

Foo Fighters have announced two concerts to pay tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March at age 50. The shows are being presented with Taylor's family, and they'll include Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, as well as several TBA guest musicians. These will be the first Foo Fighters shows since the band cancelled all upcoming dates in the wake of Taylor's death.

The shows take place at London's Wembley Stadium on September 3 and Los Angeles' The Kia Forum on September 27. Tickets go on sale June 17. Sign up to receive more ticket information at the Foo Fighters' website. Stay tuned for the full lineups.

Along with the announcement comes this statement from the Hawkins family:

