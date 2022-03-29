Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates following Taylor Hawkins’ death

Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming live dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The official statement from the band:

It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters

Hawkins died on Friday, March 25 in Bogata, Columbia hours before Foo Fighters were set to perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic. He was 50.

Foo Fighters' 2022 schedule included a big NYC show at Citi Field, and festival appearances at Boston Calling, Aftershock, Osheaga, Beale St Music Fest, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, Welcome to Rockville, and more.