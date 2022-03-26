Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

We are shocked and saddened to learn that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at age 50. The band writes:

The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.