Foo Fighters opened DC’s The Atlantis by covering Bad Brains w/ Scream’s Peter Stahl

New DC club The Atlantis, which is modeled on the original 9:30 Club, opened its doors on Tuesday night with a set from Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl is of course a DC punk scene vet, and the band appropriately opened their set with a cover of Bad Brains' "At The Atlantis" with help from his old Scream bandmate Peter Stahl. From there it was a hit-fest, with a few new songs as well. Grohl's daughter Violet sang on two songs, and 9:30 Club/Atlantis owner Seth Hurwitz joined on drums for "Big Me." Watch video of the Bad Brains' cover and check out Foo Fighters' Atlantis setlist below.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Atlantis held a Grand Opening ceremony with Grohl talking about the importance of small venues, and Hurwitz cutting a ceremonial guitar string with giant golden scissors. Also on hand was Dodi Disanto, who opened the the original 9:30 Club with her husband Jon Bowers on May 31, 1980, so this was one day shy of the club's 43 anniversary. “I know for so many people, especially the young, coming to punk shows, it was an actual rite of passage to walk down that long, 106-foot hallway,” she told WTOP. They also unveiled a statue of Grohl, which will be permanently be on display at The Anthem, another DC club owned by Hurwitz.

While inspired by the original F Street location of the 9:30 Club (and directly behind the current venue), The Atlantis is not an exact recreation. Its 450 capacity is a little more than double that of the original, with a balcony. There is still a pole with a crow's nest, much like the original. There's also a rooftop bar. Check out a few Instagram photos from The Atlantis' opening and a local news report below.

SETLIST: Foo Fighters @ The Atlantis 5/30/2023

At the Atlantis (Bad Brains cover with Peter Stahl)

This Is a Call

Rescued

Walk

No Son of Mine

Learn to Fly

Breakout

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Times Like These

Under You

The Pretender

My Hero

I'll Stick Around

All My Life

Shame Shame (with Violet Grohl)

Rope (with Violet Grohl)

Big Me

Monkey Wrench

Aurora

New Way Home

Best of You

Everlong