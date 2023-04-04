Foo Fighters, Pixies, Spoon & more playing replica of DC’s original 9:30 Club

You may remember that a replica of Washington, DC's original, storied 9:30 Club was being built next door to the current 9:30 Club. The 450-capacity club, called The Atlantis (the name of the venue at 930 F Street before it became the 9:30), opens May 30. In celebration of the 9:30 Club's 44th anniversary, the first 44 shows will all cost $44 dollars and they've got an impressive lineup for that.

Foo Fighters, who announced the club was being built, will play opening night on May 30, and the schedule of $44 shows also includes Pixies, The Walkmen, Yo La Tengo, Sylvan Esso, X, Jeff Tweedy, Darius Rucker, Modern English, Portugal. The Man, Jenny Lewis, Parliament Funkadelic, Iron & Wine, Tegan and Sara, Hot Chip, Clutch, Gary Clark Jr, Bartees Strange, Tove Lo, Billy Idol, Maggie Rogers, Joan Jett, Gogol Bordello, Franz Ferdinand, The Magnetic Fields, Luna, and more. Check out The Atlantis' schedule below.

Tickets for these 44 shows will be available via Ticketmaster Request and you can sign up now through Friday, April 7. To try and discourage scalpers, tickets will be non-transferrable. Full details on tickets are here.

