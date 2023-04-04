Foo Fighters, Pixies, Spoon &#038; more playing replica of DC&#8217;s original 9:30 Club

Foo Fighters, Pixies, Spoon & more playing replica of DC’s original 9:30 Club

You may remember that a replica of Washington, DC's original, storied 9:30 Club was being built next door to the current 9:30 Club. The 450-capacity club, called The Atlantis (the name of the venue at 930 F Street before it became the 9:30), opens May 30. In celebration of the 9:30 Club's 44th anniversary, the first 44 shows will all cost $44 dollars and they've got an impressive lineup for that.

Foo Fighters, who announced the club was being built, will play opening night on May 30, and the schedule of $44 shows also includes Pixies, The Walkmen, Yo La Tengo, Sylvan Esso, X, Jeff Tweedy, Darius Rucker, Modern English, Portugal. The Man, Jenny Lewis, Parliament Funkadelic, Iron & Wine, Tegan and Sara, Hot Chip, Clutch, Gary Clark Jr, Bartees Strange, Tove Lo, Billy Idol, Maggie Rogers, Joan Jett, Gogol Bordello, Franz Ferdinand, The Magnetic Fields, Luna, and more. Check out The Atlantis' schedule below.

Tickets for these 44 shows will be available via Ticketmaster Request and you can sign up now through Friday, April 7. To try and discourage scalpers, tickets will be non-transferrable. Full details on tickets are here.

loading...
loading...
Filed Under: 930 Club, Alexandra Daddario, Barenaked Ladies, Bartees Strange, Billy Idol, Clutch, Darius Rucker, Eshu Tune, Foo Fighters, Franz Ferdinand, Gary Clark Jr., Gogol Bordello, Hannibal Buress, Hot Chip, Iron & Wine, Jeff Tweedy, Jenny Lewis, Joan Jett, Living Colour, maggie rogers, Modern English, Parliament-Funkadelic, Pixies, Portugal the Man, Rodrigo y Gabriel, Sylvan Esso, Tank and The Bangas, Tegan and Sara, the atlantis, The Head and the Heart, The Walkmen, Tove Lo, X, Yo La Tengo
Categories: Music News, tour dates, venues
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan