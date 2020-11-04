Foo Fighters playing Chappelle-hosted SNL this weekend, teasing new album

Like he did in 2016, Dave Chappelle will host this week's post-Election episode of Saturday Night Live. Whether a winner has been declared by then, and whether it's Biden or Trump, Dave will no doubt have lots to say on the subject. They've just announced that Saturday's musical guest will be Foo Fighters (which is maybe not quite as exciting as the 2016 musical guests, A Tribe Called Quest). You can watch a promo for this week's episode below.

Foo Fighters might be playing new music on SNL, as signs appearing in Los Angeles have hinted at a new album. The signs are simply of their "FF" logo and the letter "X" -- a new studio album would be their 10th. Between those signs and SNL we'll probably know more very soon. Stay tuned and you can see one of those L.A. signs below.

UPDATE: Foo Fighters just shared a 30-second video featuring a drumloop and a zoom in on Pat Smear's eye, with the hashtag #LPX. Watch that below.