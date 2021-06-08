Foo Fighters playing first full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden since COVID

At the end of May, Madison Square Garden hosted their largest crowd in over a year, since the pandemic began, at The Knicks' first playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks. At 15,000 seats filled, it was the largest indoor gathering in the state of New York in over a year, and with Governor Cuomo's announcement soon after that NY venues could open at 100% capacity to vaccinated people, it seemed like a show at MSG would follow before long. On Sunday (6/6), the venue posted the image of a flyer, reading "Rock and Roll Returns to the Garden, June 2021," teasing an MSG show this month:

Now it's officially been announced: Foo Fighters will play the first full-capacity show at MSG, on June 20, 2021. It will be the first concert at the arena in over 460 days, since March of 2020, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM ET.

"We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year," Dave Grohl says. "And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."

"The Garden is ready to rock," James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, says. "We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully-vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden."

Ticketholders over the age of 16 will need to provide proof of vaccination to attend. MSG's FAQ reads:

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated for upcoming events at The Garden, meaning the day of your event must be at least 14 days after your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or at least 14 days after your single dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test, negative PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination.

Read their FAQ in full here.

Foo Fighters recently announced new 2021 tour dates, which now celebrate their 26th anniversary, rather than the 25th as originally planned pre-COVID. See their updated dates below.

FOO FIGHTERS: 2021 TOUR

06/20/21 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

07/28/21 ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, US

07/29-08/01/21 Lollapalooza Chicago, US

07/30/21 American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, US

08/03/21 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis, US

08/05/21 Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, US

08/07/21 The Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, US

08/09/21 Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, US

09/03/21 Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival Manchester, TN

09/05/21 BottleRock Napa Valley Napa, US

05/27-05/29/22 Boston Calling Music Festival Boston, US

06/08/22 Flughafen Tempelhof Berlin, DE

06/10/22 Nova Rock Festival Nickelsdorf, AT

06/12/22 I-Days Milan, IT

06/16/22 Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias Valencia, ES

06/18/22 Rock in Rio Lisbon Lisbon, PT

06/22-06/23/22 Festival de Nimes Nimes, FR