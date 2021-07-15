Foo Fighters postpone LA show due to COVID case within the organization

Foo Fighters have postponed their big L.A. show that was set for this Saturday (7/17) at The Forum due to someone within the group's team contracting coronavirus. "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization," reads the official statement. "Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date."

The Forum show was to have been similar to Foo Fighters' Madison Square Garden show in June which was the first full-capacity show at the area since COVID lockdown and required attendees to show proof of vaccination.

In other news, Foo Fighters just announced their first-ever Alaska shows, playing playing Anchorage's Dena’ina Center on August 17 & 19, and Fairbanks' Carlson Center on August 21. Foo Fighters have a busy tour schedule, including visits to Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, New Orleans Jazz Fest and more. All dates are listed below.

FOO FIGHTERS - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

07/28/21 ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK CINCINNATI, US RADKEY

07/30/21 AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER MILWAUKEE, US RADKEY

08/01/21 LOLLAPALOOZA CHICAGO, US

08/03/21 HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE ST. LOUIS, US RADKEY

08/05/21 AZURA AMPHITHEATER BONNER SPRINGS, US RADKEY

08/07/21 THE ZOO AMPHITHEATRE OKLAHOMA CITY, US RADKEY

08/09/21 ISLETA AMPHITHEATER ALBUQUERQUE, US RADKEY

08/17/21 DENA'INA CENTER ANCHORAGE, US

08/19/21 DENA'INA CENTER ANCHORAGE, US

08/21/21 CARLSON CENTER FAIRBANKS, US

09/03/21 BONNAROO MUSIC + ARTS FESTIVAL MANCHESTER, TN

09/05/21 BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY NAPA, US

10/08-17/21 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL NEW ORLEANS, US

11/10/21 FORO SOL MEXICO CITY, MX THE WARNING, KILLS BIRDS

11/12-13/21 TECATE PAL NORTE MONTERREY, MX

05/27-29/22 BOSTON CALLING MUSIC FESTIVAL BOSTON, US

06/08/22 FLUGHAFEN TEMPELHOF BERLIN, DE THE PRETTY RECKLESS, GRETA VAN FLEET

06/10/22 NOVA ROCK FESTIVAL NICKELSDORF, AT

06/12/22 I-DAYS MILAN, IT

06/14/2022 ST. JAKOB-PARK BASEL, CH WEEZER

06/16/22 CIUDAD DE LAS ARTES Y LAS CIENCIAS VALENCIA, ES

06/18/22 ROCK IN RIO LISBON LISBON, PT

06/20/22 WANDA METROPOLITANO STADIUM MADRID, ES LIAM GALLAGHER, AMYL & THE SNIFFERS

06/22/22 FESTIVAL DE NIMES NIMES, FR

06/23/22 FESTIVAL DE NIMES NIMES, FR