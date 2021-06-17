Foo Fighters releasing Bee Gees tribute LP ‘Hail Satin’ for Record Store Day

Foo Fighters are getting into the swing of things, donning leisure suits and wide lapels as Bee Gees tribute act Dee Gees, and releasing a handful of Brothers Gibb covers on an album titled Hail Satin that will be out July 17 for the second Record Store Day Drop.

Side One of Hail Satin features the band covering Bee Gees classics "You Should Be Dancing,” Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than A Woman" as well as Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing." Side Two of the album features live renditions of five songs from Foo Fighters' new album Medecine at Midnight. The whole thing was recorded at Dave Grohl's 606 studios.

You can check out just a little of "You Should be Dancing" via an announcement video, as well as the cover art and tracklist for Hail Satin, below.

Foo Fighters are playing the full-capacity show at MSG in over a year on Sunday (6/20), and will be on tour this year, though Ricky Schroder will probably not be at any of the shows.

HAIL SATIN TRACKLIST:

Side A — The DEE GEES:

You Should Be Dancing

Night Fever

Tragedy

Shadow Dancing

More Than a Woman

Side B — LIVE at 606:

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Waiting on a War

No Son of Mine

Cloudspotter