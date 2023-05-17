Foo Fighters share “Under You” off upcoming album
Foo Fighters have shared "Under You," the second single off their upcoming album But Here We Are. Like lead single "Rescued," it finds the band leaning into the Sugar/Hüsker Dü-influenced vibes of their '90s material, and it feels like some of the most refreshing stuff this band has put out in a while. Also like the first single, the heavy lyrical subject matter sounds directly inspired by the tragic death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Listen below. The album comes out 6/2 via Roswell/RCA.
Foo Fighters also revealed that they'll debut more songs from the album during a streamed studio session on May 21 at 3 PM Eastern on Veeps. It repeats on-demand through May 24. It's free but you need a ticket.
Foo Fighters also keep adding headlining festival appearances, recently including Riot Fest and ACL. All dates here.