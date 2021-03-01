Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow & more playing 2-day livestream benefit to aid vaccination efforts

Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Deadmau5, Carly Simon, Sammy Hagar, and more are playing the two-day Rock ‘N’ Relief benefit this weekend (March 5 & 6) from 3 PM - 9:30 PM EST each day with a mix of live and pre-taped virtual performances

Organized by 4-Non Blondes' Linda Perry, the benefit is raising money for Sean Penn’s CORE Response (Community Organized Relief Effort) organization that aims to get vaccinations to Los Angeles communities that need it most. “As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts,” Linda Perry wrote in a statement. “When I first put the word out, many jumped on board to contribute; we had over 150 bands submit to play… We are extremely overwhelmed by the level of support we are getting from these rebel artists who are generously donating their time and so grateful for the backing from the biggest players in the media space. Can’t wait to get the word out and provide much-needed funding for CORE while entertaining and lifting the spirits of the nation.”

Perry will also performing live, along with Silversun Pickups, Dawes, Perry Farrell, Jewell, Miguel, Kevin Bacon, Macy Gray, L7’s Donita Sparks, Aloe Blacc, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, James Blunt, Gary Barlow, and more. You can watch Rock 'N' Relief benefit via Rolling Stone's YouTube Channel and Amazon's Twitch Channel.

Check out the poster for the benefit below.