Foo Fighters starring in new horror/comedy film ‘Studio 666′

Foo Fighters star in a new horror/comedy film, Studio 666, which is set to come out in theaters in the US on February 25, 2022. BJ McDonnell directed the film that, alongside Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee, also stars Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Grohl, and it was produced by Roswell Films’ and Therapy Studios’ John Ramsay & James A. Rota.

"After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level... A full length feature horror comedy film," Dave Grohl says. "Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up."

"Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love," says McDonnell who's been a camera operator on American Horror Story, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and lots more. "Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school 'Band' movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles Help!, The Monkees Head, or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

There's no trailer yet, but stay tuned. Glenn Danzig, you now have some competition.