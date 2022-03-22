‘For Love & Country’ doc highlighting Black country artists coming to Amazon Music

Amazon Music is releasing a new documentary, For Love & Country, which makes the claim that "country music has always been Black music," on April 7. It was directed by Joshua Kissi and features interviews and performances from several Black country artists, including Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown, BRELAND, Shy Carter, Mickey Guyton, Willie Jones, Valerie June, Amythyst Kiah, Reyna Roberts, Allison Russell, Brittney Spencer, and Frankie Staton.

"What I’ve come to realize is country music as a genre is just as complex as this country itself," said Kissi via press release. "Now is the moment to stand up for the voices that have always mattered throughout time, especially the musicians who didn’t get the credit when it was due."

Mickey Guyton adds, "I’ve always believed in the old saying, ‘if you can see it, you can be it.'" However, it’s no secret there has been a lack of representation of Black artists in mainstream country music for years. That’s why I hope little Black girls growing up now can see us, artists like Brittney, Reyna, Amythyst, Allison, Valerie, Frankie and me, and know they have a place here in country music. We all do."

Brittney Spencer says, "This film is our collective story, in our own words. We’re all carving our own unique paths. We’ve all got our own dreams and challenges, and our own ways of navigating them. I hope when people see this film, they better understand the conversation of race in country music. I hope it humanizes the discussed issues and puts a crowd of Black, beautiful faces to a topic the public has heavily engaged & debated, particularly over the last two years. I’m happy to be a part and share my story."

Alongside the announcement, Amythyst Kiah released a new acoustic version of her breakthrough 2021 song "Black Myself" for the Amazon Original series, and you can hear that here. Watch the trailer below.