For The Record photo exhibit by Ebru Yildiz opening at TV Eye
Music and portrait photographer (and longtime BrooklynVegan contributor) Ebru Yildiz is showing a gallery of her new photo project, For The Record, "an on-going series of portraits of women working behind-the-scenes in the music industry," at new Ridgewood club and gallery TV Eye. It was curated by Creative Independent founder and onetime Pitchfork/Stereogum editor Brandon Stosuy and Sacred Bones owner Caleb Braaten, and it'll be the first collection to be displayed in the venue's Zone 6 art gallery. It opens on Sunday, March 8 at 6 PM, when the venue is also hosting an Audiofemme-curated International Women's Day showcase.
For the project, Ebru photographed 68 women: talent buyers, publicists, artist and tour managers, editors and writers at music publications (myself included), radio hosts, agents, recording engineers, and more. See the full list of women, and watch a video preview, below.
Featured in For the Record
Abby Echiverri / Music Producer, Electrical Engineer, Recording Engineer / Independent
Alisa Preisler / Agent / Ground Control Touring
Alison Smith / Vice President / TCB Public Relations
Amanda Haase / Owner / TV Eye
Amanda Hatfield / Photographer, Photo Editor & Social Media Manager / BrooklynVegan
Amy Phillips / Managing Editor / Pitchfork
Anna Bond / Senior Direct of Global Business Development / Songtrust
Annie Horvath / Product Manager / Partisan Records + Knitting Factory Records
Annie Stoll / Senior Art Director / Sony Music Entertainment
Bailey Constas / Senior Manager of Social Media / Pitchfork
Brittany Spanos / Senior Writer / Rolling Stone
Carly James / Agent / Paradigm Talent Agency
Caroline Shadood / Radio Host and DJ / Independent
Caroline Vance / Booking Coordinator / Designer / AdHoc Presents
Carrie Schaff / Manager & Project Manager / Sacred Bones Books and Sacred Bones Records
Corey Zaloom / Director, Global Digital Marketing / Domino Recording Company
Crista Simiriglia / Manager & Tour Manager / Independent
Dana Erickson / Partner / Grandstand Media
Dana Wachs / Audio Engineer, Composer (aka Vorhees) / Independent / Deerhunter / Jon Hopkins / Cat Power / St Vincent / MGMT
Dani Llamas / Production Manager / Partisan Records
Drew Citron / Musician & Audio Engineer / Independent
Ellena Osis / Director of NonCommercial Radio Promotion / Beggars Group
Fiona Campbell / Tour Manager, Drummer, DIY house dweller / Independent, Hinds, The Chills, Mitski
Francesca Harvey / Digital Marketing Manager / Partisan Records
Gabrielle Edelman / Label Assistant / Sacred Bones Records
Grace Eire / Marketing Coordinator / Partisan Records & Associate Editor Alt Citizen
Jacky Tran / Royalties & Artist Relations Manager / Captured Tracks - Omnian Music Group
Jaclyn Ulman / Publicist / Grandstand
Jacqueline Castel / Director, Screenwriter, Curator / Independent, Sacred Bones
Jamie Farkas / Head of Marketing | Artist Manager / Oblique Artist Management
Jeanette Wall / US Label Manager / Artist Manager / City Slang
Jenn Pelly / Contributing Editor / Pitchfork
Jillian Mapes / Senior Editor / Pitchfork
Jo Murray / Independent Publicist & Trojan Jamaica Assistant Director
Juli DiNicola / Talent Buyer / Elsewhere / PopGun Presents
K. Marie Kim / Musician & Audio Engineer / Independent / Mitski / Bowery Presents
Katie Garcia / Owner of Bayonet Records and Director of A&R at Secretly Group
Laura Lyons / Product Manager / Beggars Group
Leah Mandel / Writer, Editor, & Curator / Independent, Tinnitus Music Series, SoundCloud
Lisa Larson / Tour Manager / Snail Mail, Good Morning, Waxahatchee
Liz Pelly / Writer, Reporter, Editor / independent
Madeleine Grossman / A&R Assistant / Domino Recording Co.
Maggie Cannon / Talent Buyer / Bowery Ballroom
Marianne White / Executive Director / Audiofemme
Marisa Gesualdi / Director of Content / Beggars Group
Megan Frestedt / Artist Manager / Red Light Management
Melanie McClain / Publishing A&R / Secretly Group
Meredith Graves / Musician, Writer, Occultist, Director of Music / Kickstarter
Michelle Nigro / Production & Sales Coordinator / Domino Records
Mito Habe-Evans / Supervising Producer & Creative Director of Video / NPR
Mona Dehghan / Senior Director of Marketing / Mute Records
Morgan Schaffner / Marketing Manager / AdHoc Presents
Pamela Garavano-Coolbaugh / Label Manager / Captured Tracks
Puja Patel / Editor In Chief / Pitchfork
Rian Fossett / Creative Director / Matador Records
Saidah Blount / Senior Manager, Global Brand / Sonos
Sara Dempsey / Director of Global Digital Sales / Partisan Records
Shira Knishkowy / Communications Manager / Spotify
SiouxZ / CEO/ Founder / Magnum PR
Sister Polygon Records - Katie Greer / Co- founder, musician
Sister Polygon Records - Daniele Yandel / Co- founder, musician
Stephanie Almache / Bar Manager / Assistant General Manager / Elsewhere
Suzanna Slavin / VP of A&R / Mom+Pop
Suzy Exposito / Latin Music Editor / Rolling Stone
Sydney Hard / Creative Marketing Manager / Mom+Pop
Veronica Luis / CFO / Partisan Records
Zena White / Managing Director / Partisan Records
Zoe Camp / Editor / Bandcamp