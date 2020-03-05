For The Record photo exhibit by Ebru Yildiz opening at TV Eye

Music and portrait photographer (and longtime BrooklynVegan contributor) Ebru Yildiz is showing a gallery of her new photo project, For The Record, "an on-going series of portraits of women working behind-the-scenes in the music industry," at new Ridgewood club and gallery TV Eye. It was curated by Creative Independent founder and onetime Pitchfork/Stereogum editor Brandon Stosuy and Sacred Bones owner Caleb Braaten, and it'll be the first collection to be displayed in the venue's Zone 6 art gallery. It opens on Sunday, March 8 at 6 PM, when the venue is also hosting an Audiofemme-curated International Women's Day showcase.

For the project, Ebru photographed 68 women: talent buyers, publicists, artist and tour managers, editors and writers at music publications (myself included), radio hosts, agents, recording engineers, and more. See the full list of women, and watch a video preview, below.

Featured in For the Record

Abby Echiverri / Music Producer, Electrical Engineer, Recording Engineer / Independent

Alisa Preisler / Agent / Ground Control Touring

Alison Smith / Vice President / TCB Public Relations

Amanda Haase / Owner / TV Eye

Amanda Hatfield / Photographer, Photo Editor & Social Media Manager / BrooklynVegan

Amy Phillips / Managing Editor / Pitchfork

Anna Bond / Senior Direct of Global Business Development / Songtrust

Annie Horvath / Product Manager / Partisan Records + Knitting Factory Records

Annie Stoll / Senior Art Director / Sony Music Entertainment

Bailey Constas / Senior Manager of Social Media / Pitchfork

Brittany Spanos / Senior Writer / Rolling Stone

Carly James / Agent / Paradigm Talent Agency

Caroline Shadood / Radio Host and DJ / Independent

Caroline Vance / Booking Coordinator / Designer / AdHoc Presents

Carrie Schaff / Manager & Project Manager / Sacred Bones Books and Sacred Bones Records

Corey Zaloom / Director, Global Digital Marketing / Domino Recording Company

Crista Simiriglia / Manager & Tour Manager / Independent

Dana Erickson / Partner / Grandstand Media

Dana Wachs / Audio Engineer, Composer (aka Vorhees) / Independent / Deerhunter / Jon Hopkins / Cat Power / St Vincent / MGMT

Dani Llamas / Production Manager / Partisan Records

Drew Citron / Musician & Audio Engineer / Independent

Ellena Osis / Director of NonCommercial Radio Promotion / Beggars Group

Fiona Campbell / Tour Manager, Drummer, DIY house dweller / Independent, Hinds, The Chills, Mitski

Francesca Harvey / Digital Marketing Manager / Partisan Records

Gabrielle Edelman / Label Assistant / Sacred Bones Records

Grace Eire / Marketing Coordinator / Partisan Records & Associate Editor Alt Citizen

Jacky Tran / Royalties & Artist Relations Manager / Captured Tracks - Omnian Music Group

Jaclyn Ulman / Publicist / Grandstand

Jacqueline Castel / Director, Screenwriter, Curator / Independent, Sacred Bones

Jamie Farkas / Head of Marketing | Artist Manager / Oblique Artist Management

Jeanette Wall / US Label Manager / Artist Manager / City Slang

Jenn Pelly / Contributing Editor / Pitchfork

Jillian Mapes / Senior Editor / Pitchfork

Jo Murray / Independent Publicist & Trojan Jamaica Assistant Director

Juli DiNicola / Talent Buyer / Elsewhere / PopGun Presents

K. Marie Kim / Musician & Audio Engineer / Independent / Mitski / Bowery Presents

Katie Garcia / Owner of Bayonet Records and Director of A&R at Secretly Group

Laura Lyons / Product Manager / Beggars Group

Leah Mandel / Writer, Editor, & Curator / Independent, Tinnitus Music Series, SoundCloud

Lisa Larson / Tour Manager / Snail Mail, Good Morning, Waxahatchee

Liz Pelly / Writer, Reporter, Editor / independent

Madeleine Grossman / A&R Assistant / Domino Recording Co.

Maggie Cannon / Talent Buyer / Bowery Ballroom

Marianne White / Executive Director / Audiofemme

Marisa Gesualdi / Director of Content / Beggars Group

Megan Frestedt / Artist Manager / Red Light Management

Melanie McClain / Publishing A&R / Secretly Group

Meredith Graves / Musician, Writer, Occultist, Director of Music / Kickstarter

Michelle Nigro / Production & Sales Coordinator / Domino Records

Mito Habe-Evans / Supervising Producer & Creative Director of Video / NPR

Mona Dehghan / Senior Director of Marketing / Mute Records

Morgan Schaffner / Marketing Manager / AdHoc Presents

Pamela Garavano-Coolbaugh / Label Manager / Captured Tracks

Puja Patel / Editor In Chief / Pitchfork

Rian Fossett / Creative Director / Matador Records

Saidah Blount / Senior Manager, Global Brand / Sonos

Sara Dempsey / Director of Global Digital Sales / Partisan Records

Shira Knishkowy / Communications Manager / Spotify

SiouxZ / CEO/ Founder / Magnum PR

Sister Polygon Records - Katie Greer / Co- founder, musician

Sister Polygon Records - Daniele Yandel / Co- founder, musician

Stephanie Almache / Bar Manager / Assistant General Manager / Elsewhere

Suzanna Slavin / VP of A&R / Mom+Pop

Suzy Exposito / Latin Music Editor / Rolling Stone

Sydney Hard / Creative Marketing Manager / Mom+Pop

Veronica Luis / CFO / Partisan Records

Zena White / Managing Director / Partisan Records

Zoe Camp / Editor / Bandcamp