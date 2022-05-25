For Your Health and awakebutstillinbed releasing split EP (stream a track from each)

For Your Health and awakebutstillinbed are teaming up for a split EP, Hymns for the Scorned, due June 10 via Twelve Gauge Records (pre-orders launch today at noon). It's got two songs from each band, and marks the first release by For Your Health since their great 2021 debut album In Spite Of, and first for awakebutstillinbed since the Stay Who You Are EP that they dropped on Christmas Day in 2020.

"Hayden from for your health and I have been friends for a long time, and we've been talking about doing a split for forever," awakebutstillinbed's Shannon Taylor says. "During the writing process for our second full-length I had a couple extra songs that didn't quite fit, so I repurposed them for this. I'm kind of surprised by how well our tracks work together with fyh's, both sonically and thematically. We've been sitting on these for a while so I'm really excited to get these songs out there."

For Your Health's Hayden Rodriguez adds, "Shannon from awakebutstillinbed and I met years ago, before for your health was a band. Shannon lent her vocals to one of our old songs and we a did a short tour together, early in the for your health's life. Our projects have been intertwined for a long time now and hymns for the scorned is a way of celebrating our friendship. These are not only my favorite awakebutstillinbed songs, but my favorite for your health songs as well. We worked on this release meticulously, having written our 12-song LP in one week we decided to spend several months on these two songs and we are really proud of them."

For Your Health flirted with a cleaner, more melodic side of their post-hardcore/screamo sound on parts of In Spite Of, but they've never gotten as melodic as they do on their new song "Disarmament." It's got big, clear production, and Hayden delivers soaring hooks that sound like the best parts of early 2000s emo-pop in a blender, all without fully abandoning the screamo fury of their early days. Like Shannon said, awakebutstillinbed's "Ride" goes really well with it, also nailing a balance between harsh and melodic music, and coming out with one of the biggest, most spacious sounding absib songs in the process. For Your Health's songs were produced by TWIABP's Chris Teti and awakebutstillinbed's songs were recorded by The Atom Age's Ryan Perras, and both sides of the split were mastered by Jack Shirley. Listen to both below.

For Your Health also have a bunch of tour dates coming up, including their run opening part of Heavy Heavy Low Low and Duck Duck Goose's joint reunion tour, along with their Twelve Gauge labelmates Thin. That tour hits NYC on July 7 at Knitting Factory Brooklyn. FYH also have dates with En Love and ASkySoBlack. All are listed below.

Read our 2021 interview with For Your Health for more, and pick up our exclusive red/clear butterfly vinyl variant of In Spite Of, limited to 100 copies.

Tracklist

1. awakebutstillinbed - Fear

2. awakebutstillinbed - Ride

3. For Your Health - Disarmament

4. For Your Health - A Word of Warning for the Phyrr of Heart

For Your Health -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/9 Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival ^

6/10 Evansville, IN @ Damsel Brew Pub ^

6/11 Chicago, IL @ Subteranean ^

6/12 Fort Wayne, IN @ Bug House ^

6/13 Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern ^

6/14 Akron, OH @ Kling Thing ^

6/15 Buffalo, NY @ Area 54 ^

6/16 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

6/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Break Free Fest

6/20 Baltimore, MD @ The 8x10 =

6/21 Raleigh, NC @ Ruby Deluxe =

6/22 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern =

6/23 Charleston, SC @ Cutty's =

6/24 Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype =

6/25 Gainesville, FL @ Loosey's =

6/26 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Studio 5 Ten =

6/28 Tampa, FL @ Born Free Pub & Grill =

6/29 Orlando, FL @ Uncle Lou's =

6/30 Atlanta, GA @ Eyedrum =

7/1 Knoxville, TN @ The Bird & The Book =

7/3 Richmond, VA @ TBA =

7/5 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts =

7/6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall =

7/7 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory =

7/8 Providence, RI @ Pete Music Hall =

7/9 Boston, MA @ The Middle East =

^ w/ En love

= w/ ASkySoBlack

x w/ Heavy Heavy Low Low