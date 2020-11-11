For Your Health announce debut album ‘In Spite Of,’ debuting new music on livestream

Ohio screamo band For Your Health's split with Shin Guard, Death of Spring, was one of the best screamo releases of 2019 (and their 2019 Nosebleeds EP was killer as well), so it's exciting to learn that they've just announced their proper debut album, In Spite Of, due February 21 via Twelve Gauge. The band haven't released any music from it yet, but they'll be debuting new songs on a hate5six-produced livestream from Landmine Studios in New Jersey on November 19 at 6 PM ET. It's totally free to watch, and they'll also be giving away merch in the chat. Album pre-orders go live the same day as the stream. More info at hate5six and trailer video below.

While you wait for FYH's new music, revisit Death of Spring and Nosebleeds below.

