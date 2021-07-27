For Your Health & Foxtails playing Ultra Deluxe’s NYC release show, other dates separately

For Your Health (whose In Spite Of is one of the year's best post-hardcore albums) recently announced a tour with their split-mates Hazing Over (fka Shin Guard), which is unfortunately not scheduled to hit NYC, but FYH did just add a show happening here before that tour starts. They'll be opening for locals Ultra Deluxe at Ridgewood, Queens' Bar Freda (801 Seneca Ave) on August 28, and the bill also includes Connecticut screamo/art punk band Foxtails, Queens indie/emo band Fear Not Ourselves Alone, and NJ industrial act radxbent. Tickets are on sale now.

The show is a release show for Ultra Deluxe's new LP A Call To Arms, which is like a chiptune-infused metalcore/screamo album in the lineage of bands like HORSE the Band and Genghis Tron. It's pretty wild, and you can hear it for yourself below.

Foxtails, who released the very good querida hija in 2019, also have upcoming shows in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. They were one of the last bands I saw before the pandemic, and here's what I wrote at the time:

Like their awesome 2019 album querida hija, their live set tears down lines between genres and is impossible to pigeonhole. Bassist/vocalist Megan Cadena-Fernandez has a huge presence on stage and hops between dreamy clean-sung vocals and throat-shredding screams, and the band was like the screamo version of the 1980s Sonic Youth art scene. The whole set kinda felt like it could fall apart at any minute (in the best way) but it never did. And screamo sometimes gets a reputation of being too self-serious but Foxtails were legitimately funny on stage. Megan and drummer Michael Larocca had banter that was as entertaining as the music itself (including a running joke about playing the "Big Apple").

Listen to music from all five bands on the Ridgewood show below...

--

--

--

--

For Your Health -- 2021 Tour Dates

8/21 - Columbus, OH @ Donatos Pizza w/ En Love, fallfityfeet, Rejoice, Life of Crime

8/28 - Ridgewood, NY @ Bar Freda w/ Ultra Deluxe, Foxtails, Fear Not Ourselves Alone, radxbent

9/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Mr. Roboto Project*

10/1 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room*

10/2 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade w/ Snag, Frail Body*

10/3 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs*

10/4 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary*

10/6 - Nashville, TN @ The End*

10/7 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade w/ The Callous Daoboys*

10/8 - Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone Club w/ The Callous Daoboys*

10/9 - Washington, DC @ The Pocket w/ Your Spirit Dies*

* - w/ Hazing Over

Foxtails -- 2021 Tour Dates

8/20 - Fall River, MA @ Post w/ Hysteria, Panzer Chocolate, Passion Lay, Amitié

8/28 - Ridgewood, NY @ Bar Freda w/ Ultra Deluxe, For Your Health, Fear Not Ourselves Alone, radxbent

9/11 - State College, PA @ location TBA w/ Fragment of Joy, Splundr, Kissies

--

