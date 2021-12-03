For Your Health release benefit remix album ft. mems of Foxing, Callous Daoboys, Hey ily! & more

It's a Bandcamp Friday, which means Bandcamp waives their cut of sales and gives all profits to artists and labels, and for the occasion, For Your Health have released In Spite Of II, a remix/redux version of this year's excellent In Spite Of, with all proceeds being donated in perpetuity to humanitarian aid in Palestine.

It features remixes, covers, and other reworks of every song on In Spite Of by E.M. Hudson (Foxing), Field Medic, Carson Pace (The Callous Daoboys), Hey ily!, Heccra, GOODLUCKRY, Insignificant Other, Maya Chun (Youth Novel), Endproject, Vincente Void, Omerta, Hash Gordon, and more, and the reworks span from pounding industrial to somber folk-pop to harsh noise to emo-rap and beyond, and the whole thing is very cool. Listen below and download it here.

Meanwhile, you can pick up the original In Spite Of on limited-to-100 clear/red "butterfly" vinyl in our store.

For more on the album, read our interview/feature.