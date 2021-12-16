For Your Health, Stay Inside & Dreamwell announce January tour

For Your Health have announced their first headlining tour in support of their debut album In Spite Of, which we included at #4 on our list of the 50 best punk albums of 2021. Support comes from Stay Inside (whose Viewing came in at #3 on our 2020 punk list) and Dreamwell (whose Modern Grotesque is also on this year's list), so, needless to say, we highly recommend catching this one.

The tour begins at Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on January 11 (tickets) and then hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on January 12 (ticket link coming soon). There's also shows in Boston, Philly, and more. All dates are listed below.

For Your Health / Stay Inside / Dreamwell -- 2022 Tour Dates

1/11 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

1/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

1/13 - Middletown, CT @ Rednawa

1/14 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

1/15 - Holyoke, MA @ Dracula

1/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Original 13