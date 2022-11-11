Forecast Festival “taking a pause,” not happening in 2023

Louisville, KY festival Forecastle has announced that it will be "taking a pause" in 2023. "It's incredible to see what this festival has become and how the Louisville community has grown around it over the past 20 years," a statement from the fest reads. "There are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we're going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival. We are grateful for your loyalty and support over the years and will come back to you with updates. We hope to share more good times in the future."

Forecastle's announcement comes as the live music industry is under significant stress, causing artists like Animal Collective and Santigold to cancel tours. Firefly Festival also recently announced they'd be taking 2023 off, and Lorde recently talked about the industry's struggles, writing, "Basically, for artists, promoters and crews, things are at an almost unprecedented level of difficulty. It’s a storm of factors."