Forecastle 2022 lineup (Tyler the Creator, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, more)
Louisville, KY festival Forecastle has announced the lineup for its 2022 edition. It happens on Waterfront Park on May 27-29, and it's headlined by Jack Harlow and Porter Robinson on Friday (5/27), Tame Impala and Phoebe Bridgers on Saturday (5/28), and Tyler the Creator and Rüfüs Du Sol on Sunday (5/29).
The lineup also includes Clairo, Earl Sweatshirt, Maxo Kream, Duckwrth, Indigo De Souza and more on Friday; 6LACK, 100 gecs, Princess Nokia, and more on Saturday; and JPEGMAFIA, Glaive, KennyHoopla, and more on Sunday. See it in full below.
Three-day and single-day tickets are on presale now.