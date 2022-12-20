Foreign Hands list their favorite albums of 2022
Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands have had an amazing year, with both the Bleed The Dream EP on DAZE and the two-song Lucid Noise single on SharpTone (both of which cracked our list of the 50 best punk releases of 2022), and endless touring. To cap off 2022, the band's five members--vocalist Tyler Norris, guitarists Jack Beatson and Gill Gonzalez, bassist Chuck Minix, and drummer Tyler Washington--shared with us a list of each of their favorite releases of 2022. There's plenty of hardcore and hardcore-adjacent stuff on the lists (Vein.fm, Life's Question, Fleshwater, High Vis, Static Dress, Vatican, New World Man, Conservative Military Image, Gridiron, etc), as well as other stuff ranging from Pusha T to SZA to The 1975 to Charley Crockett. Read on for the full list.
Sadly, Gill had to pull out of Foreign Hands' remaining tour dates last week after coming down with sudden illness. He and the band are currently raising funds to cover hospital bills.
Foreign Hands' Favorite Albums of 2022
Tyler Norris:
Static Dress - Rouge Carpet Disaster
Killing Me - Bridges Burned
Moment of Truth - A Call Beyond
Fearing - Desolate
Fleshwater - We’re Not Here to Be Loved
Off the Tracks - Philadelphia Hardcore
Tyler Washington:
Charley Crockett - The Man From Waco
Vatican - Ultra
Life’s Question - World Full Of…
Static Dress - Rogue Carpet Disaster
iRis.EXE - SMiLE
L.S. Dunes - Past Lives
Jack Beatson:
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Mourning - Disenlightenment
Vein.fm - This World is Going to Ruin You
High Vis - Blending
The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Life’s Question - World Full Of…
Gill Gonzalez:
Charley Crockett - The Man From Waco
Action Bronson - Cocodrillo Turbo
Life’s Question - World Full Of…
Kublai Khan - Lowest Form Of Animal
Cloakroom - Dissolution Wave
Vein.fm - This World is Going to Ruin You
Chuck Minix:
SZA - SOS
New World Man - S/T
Ella Mai - Heart on my Sleeve
Conservative Military Image - Summertime Skinhead
Gridiron - No Good at Goodbyes
Life’s Question - World Full Of…