Foreign Hands list their favorite albums of 2022

Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands have had an amazing year, with both the Bleed The Dream EP on DAZE and the two-song Lucid Noise single on SharpTone (both of which cracked our list of the 50 best punk releases of 2022), and endless touring. To cap off 2022, the band's five members--vocalist Tyler Norris, guitarists Jack Beatson and Gill Gonzalez, bassist Chuck Minix, and drummer Tyler Washington--shared with us a list of each of their favorite releases of 2022. There's plenty of hardcore and hardcore-adjacent stuff on the lists (Vein.fm, Life's Question, Fleshwater, High Vis, Static Dress, Vatican, New World Man, Conservative Military Image, Gridiron, etc), as well as other stuff ranging from Pusha T to SZA to The 1975 to Charley Crockett. Read on for the full list.

Sadly, Gill had to pull out of Foreign Hands' remaining tour dates last week after coming down with sudden illness. He and the band are currently raising funds to cover hospital bills.

Foreign Hands' Favorite Albums of 2022

Tyler Norris:

Static Dress - Rouge Carpet Disaster

Killing Me - Bridges Burned

Moment of Truth - A Call Beyond

Fearing - Desolate

Fleshwater - We’re Not Here to Be Loved

Off the Tracks - Philadelphia Hardcore

Tyler Washington:

Charley Crockett - The Man From Waco

Vatican - Ultra

Life’s Question - World Full Of…

Static Dress - Rogue Carpet Disaster

iRis.EXE - SMiLE

L.S. Dunes - Past Lives

Jack Beatson:

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Mourning - Disenlightenment

Vein.fm - This World is Going to Ruin You

High Vis - Blending

The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Life’s Question - World Full Of…

Gill Gonzalez:

Charley Crockett - The Man From Waco

Action Bronson - Cocodrillo Turbo

Life’s Question - World Full Of…

Kublai Khan - Lowest Form Of Animal

Cloakroom - Dissolution Wave

Vein.fm - This World is Going to Ruin You

Chuck Minix:

SZA - SOS

New World Man - S/T

Ella Mai - Heart on my Sleeve

Conservative Military Image - Summertime Skinhead

Gridiron - No Good at Goodbyes

Life’s Question - World Full Of…