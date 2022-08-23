Foreign Hands return with the towering melodic metalcore of “Chlorine Tears” (watch the video)

Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands already put out one of the best 2022 releases of its kind with the Bleed The Dream EP on DAZE earlier this year, and now they've signed to SharpTone Records (Loathe, Dying Wish, etc) and released a new single, "Chlorine Tears." It was produced by Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Knocked Loose, etc), and it finds guitarist Jack Beatson taking more of a dual vocal role with lead screamer Tyler Norris, and giving Foreign Hands more melodic, clean-sung hooks than ever. The more accessible approach only makes them sound like an even greater force to be reckoned with -- if you're not on the Foreign Hands train yet, hop on now. The band says:

"Chlorine Tears" was written knowing we had to go into the studio to record, so there was definitely a little bit of pressure there. The song was written more collaboratively than we’d ever done before, and ended up coming together fairly quickly once we had all hands on deck. Obviously, Will Putney is a massive name in heavy music - we’re all super familiar with his material, and were thrilled to get the opportunity to work with him on this track. Will grew up listening to a lot of the bands that we take influence from, so he was able to help us refine "Chlorine Tears" while sticking true to our sound. The same can be said for the recording process: he brought out the best in each of us as we tracked our parts, and that really shows on the finished product.

About signing to SharpTone, they add:

We’re so excited to be a part of the SharpTone family. Shawn has been nothing but excited about our band since he first heard Bleed the Dream earlier this year, and it’s been a pleasure working with him so far. When he asked us to record a new song to announce the signing, we were happy to oblige.

Foreign Hands are also gearing up to open the Stick To Your Guns tour, alongside Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, and Koyo. That tour lands in NYC on September 13 at Irving Plaza. All dates are listed below.

Foreign Hands -- 2022 Tour Dates

w/ Stick To Your Guns, Kublai Khan, Belmont, Koyo

9/1 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

9/2 — Portland, OR — Bossanova

9/3 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

9/5 — Salt Lake City, UT — Soundwell

9/6 — Denver, CO — The Oriental Theater

9/7 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theater

9/8 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

9/9 — Louisville, KY — Portal

9/11 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts

9/12 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Sound Stage

9/13 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

9/14 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

9/15 — Toronto, ON — Opera House

9/16 — Montreal, QC — Le Studio TD

9/17 — Quebec City, QC — Envol & Macadam Fest

9/20 — Columbia, SC — New Brookland Tavern

9/21 — Orlando, FL — The Abbey

9/22 — Jacksonville, FL — Underbelly

9/23 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

9/27 — Austin, TX — Mohawk

9/28 — Dallas, TX — Amplified Live

9/30 — Mesa, AZ — The Nile

10/1 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues