Forest Hills Stadium is back for 2021; tix to MMJ, Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, Bright Eyes & more on sale now

After being closed in 2020 because of COVID, Queens' Forest Hills Stadium returning this summer, with shows scheduled in July, August, and September. Coming up at the venue are Brandi Carlile on July 23; Bright Eyes, Waxahatchee and Lucy Dacus on July 31; Wilco, Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDÏ on August 21; and My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard on September 10 and 11. Tickets to the My Morning Jacket and Brandi Carlile shows go on sale today (5/21) at 10 AM ET, and tickets to Bright Eyes and Wilco/Sleater-Kinney are on sale now.

