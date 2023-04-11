Forest Hills Stadium reveals 2023 season (QOTSA, Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, boygenius & more)

Queens' Forest Hills Stadium is celebrating its 100 year anniversary this season, as well as ten years since their renovation. They've unveiled the full lineup for their 2023 season, which begins in May and runs until October. It features some shows they already announced (including LCD Soundsystem, The Smile, Arctic Monkeys, boygenius, Weezer, Duran Duran, Sylvan Esso, Steve Lacy, Willie Nelson, Zach Bryan, Maggie Rogers, Jungle, and Head in the Clouds) and a couple that are newly announced today: The Strokes with Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, and Promiseland on August 19, and Queens of the Stone Age with Phantogram and The Armed on August 12. See it in full below.

Get ticket information about all shows on Forest Hills Stadium's website. Speakeasy Suite upgrades are also available.

FOREST HILLS STADIUM: 2023 SEASON

Saturday, May 20th & Sunday, May 21st – Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival

Saturday, June 3rd – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard, Jerro, Massane (LIVE), Ocula

Sunday, June 4th – Kevin Hart

Friday, June 9th – Dave Matthews Band

Wednesday, June 14th – BERT KREISCHER'S FULLY LOADED COMEDY FESTIVAL: Shane Gillis, Tiffany

Haddish, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Rosebud Baker

Friday, June 16th – Re:SET (LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES, L’RAIN & More)

Saturday, June 17th – Re:SET (boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange)

Sunday, June 18th – Re:SET (Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Fousheé)

Friday, June 23rd & Saturday, June 24th – Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin

Friday, July 7th – The Smile, Robert Stillman

Saturday, July 8th – Two Friends, Matoma, NOTD, Deerock

Thursday, July 13th – Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Thursday, July 27th – Maggie Rogers, Soccer Mommy

Saturday, July 29th – Louis Tomlinson

Tuesday, August 1st – Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play

Saturday, August 5th – Rock The Bells Festival

Saturday, August 12th – Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, The Armed

Thursday, August 17th – Jason Mraz & His Superband w/ The New York Pops

Saturday, August 19th – The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, Promiseland

Friday, September 8th & Saturday, September 9th – Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.

Friday, September 15th – Cigarettes After Sex

Sunday, September 17th – Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival

Friday, September 22nd – Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Bastille

Friday, September 29th – Sylvan Esso, Goth Babe, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Saturday, September 30th – Jungle