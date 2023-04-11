Forest Hills Stadium reveals 2023 season (QOTSA, Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, boygenius & more)
Queens' Forest Hills Stadium is celebrating its 100 year anniversary this season, as well as ten years since their renovation. They've unveiled the full lineup for their 2023 season, which begins in May and runs until October. It features some shows they already announced (including LCD Soundsystem, The Smile, Arctic Monkeys, boygenius, Weezer, Duran Duran, Sylvan Esso, Steve Lacy, Willie Nelson, Zach Bryan, Maggie Rogers, Jungle, and Head in the Clouds) and a couple that are newly announced today: The Strokes with Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, and Promiseland on August 19, and Queens of the Stone Age with Phantogram and The Armed on August 12. See it in full below.
Get ticket information about all shows on Forest Hills Stadium's website. Speakeasy Suite upgrades are also available.
FOREST HILLS STADIUM: 2023 SEASON
Saturday, May 20th & Sunday, May 21st – Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival
Saturday, June 3rd – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard, Jerro, Massane (LIVE), Ocula
Sunday, June 4th – Kevin Hart
Friday, June 9th – Dave Matthews Band
Wednesday, June 14th – BERT KREISCHER'S FULLY LOADED COMEDY FESTIVAL: Shane Gillis, Tiffany
Haddish, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Rosebud Baker
Friday, June 16th – Re:SET (LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES, L’RAIN & More)
Saturday, June 17th – Re:SET (boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange)
Sunday, June 18th – Re:SET (Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Fousheé)
Friday, June 23rd & Saturday, June 24th – Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin
Friday, July 7th – The Smile, Robert Stillman
Saturday, July 8th – Two Friends, Matoma, NOTD, Deerock
Thursday, July 13th – Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor
Thursday, July 27th – Maggie Rogers, Soccer Mommy
Saturday, July 29th – Louis Tomlinson
Tuesday, August 1st – Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play
Saturday, August 5th – Rock The Bells Festival
Saturday, August 12th – Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, The Armed
Thursday, August 17th – Jason Mraz & His Superband w/ The New York Pops
Saturday, August 19th – The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, Promiseland
Friday, September 8th & Saturday, September 9th – Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
Friday, September 15th – Cigarettes After Sex
Sunday, September 17th – Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival
Friday, September 22nd – Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Bastille
Friday, September 29th – Sylvan Esso, Goth Babe, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
Saturday, September 30th – Jungle