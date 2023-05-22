Forest Hills Stadium sued by neighbors with noise complaints

As Queens' Forest Hills Stadium begins its 100 year anniversary season, which also marks ten years since their renovation, CBS New York reports that they're being sued by neighbors with noise complaints. More from CBS:

The nonprofit Forest Hills Gardens Corporation is suing the owners over an "appalling" number of concerts, saying it violates residential zoning in the Forest Hills Gardens community. It also threatened to close Burns Street to pedestrians, the only safe walkway into the stadium. West Side Tennis Club and its concert booker countersued over the threatened closures ahead of the 30 shows already booked this summer. A judge gave an injunction this week to keep the street open.

The case is set to go to court on Wednesday, May 31.

Commenting on this past weekend's two-day Head in the Clouds festival, Forest Hills Stadium President Mike Luba told CBS, "The street stayed open. We've had zero problems all day. Despite it being a torrential mess weather-wise, tons of happy kids. Zero issues."

Luba also told CBS about the venue's soundproofing efforts, saying, "This has been an ongoing project where we make continual improvements every year. We just had another meeting with the DEP. We're gonna do another whole 'nother round of sound mitigation to try again to make it a little bit better."

According to CBS, Forest Hills Stadium received at least five noise violations from the Department of Environmental Protection in 2022. The venue also paid for repairs on the roof of a nearby house that claimed to have lost tile due to sound vibrations.

You can watch the WCBS news report here: