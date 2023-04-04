Format Festival 2023 lineup (LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Modest Mouse, more)

Arkansas festival Format has announced its 2023 lineup happening on September 22-24 at Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville. Tickets go on presale starting Thursday, April 6 at 10 AM CT, and LCD Soundsystem (on Friday, 9/22), Alanis Morissette (on Saturday, 9/23), and Leon Bridges (on Sunday, 9/24) headline.

The 2023 Format lineup also features Jamie xx, Little Simz, Digable Planents, Kari Faux, Ouri, and more on Friday; Modest Mouse, Paul Cauthen, The Pharcyde, Nikki Lane, Sudan Archives, Museum of Love, Sofia Kourtesis, and more on Saturday; and Channel Tres, serpentwithfeet (presenting Heart of Brick, a live theatrical dance show), Classixx, and more on Sunday. See it in full below.

Located on 250 acres of forest-enclosed green land, just outside of downtown Bentonville, FORMAT is a bit of a unique festival, which as much an emphasis on art/visuals as music. There are two traditional stages, as well as unique venues some of which were created with this year's artists who include Guerrilla Girls, JR’s Inside Out Project, Jeremy Deller, Ragnar Kjartansson, and Kameelah Janan Rasheed. Read more about what's in store on that front below.

FORMAT FESTIVAL - 2023 ART INSTALLATIONS & WORKS