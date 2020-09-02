former Bay City Rollers bassist Ian Mitchell, RIP

Ian Mitchell, who played bass with Scottish glam/glitter hitmakers Bay City Rollers, has died at age 62. The band confirmed the sad news on their Facebook, writing, "We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian.”

Guitarist and classic lineup member Stuart "Woody" Wood wrote, “Very sad, sad news about Ian Mitchell. We’d like to send our love and condolences to Wendy and all Ian’s family and friends…you are in our hearts. I have many fond memories of Ian not only in the BCR days but also when we played together in the 80’s with The Passengers…great guys and great days! You will sorely be missed Ian."

Mitchell joined Bay City Rollers in 1976 when original bassist Alan Longmuir left the group. He was just 17 at the time and the first member of the band to not be from Edinburgh, Scotland (Mitchell was from Northern Ireland.) He played on the band's hit 1976 album Dedication -- which included a cover of Dusty Springfield's "I Only Want to Be with You" which reached #12 on the U.S. charts -- and sang lead on the title track. It was, however, near the end of BCR's popularity. Mitchell quit the band in 1977 but rejoined for a few reunion tours in the 1980s.

Rest in peace, Ian.