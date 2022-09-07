Former Chromatics singer Ruth Radelet announces debut EP, shares “Stranger” video

Former Chromatics singer Ruth Radelet has announced her debut EP, The Other Side, which will be out October 7. The songs on the EP, including single "Crimes" from earlier this year, were written and recorded over the last two years with friend and producer Filip Nikolic (ex-Poolside),

“The Other Side represents a side of my personality as an artist that most people haven’t seen until now,” says Radelet. “It also represents my coming out the other side of a traumatic experience, gathering what I could from ‘Before’ and figuring out how to exist ‘After.’ This record was forged in the fire of a transformative two-year period during which I lost almost everything, including my father who was a huge influence on me. Most of the songs were written just before I was caught up in a storm of big changes, and they were all finished just as life started to feel sweet again. It feels right to share some of the last chapter before moving into the next, and though it’s a melancholy record, for me The Other Side is a step into a bigger and brighter future.”

Ruth has shared "Stranger," a sweeping and pretty track that is still in her dreampop wheelhouse but not exactly like anything she did with Chromatics. You can watch the black-and-white video below.

The Other Side:

1. Stranger

2. Sometimes

3. Crimes

4. Be Careful

5. Youth