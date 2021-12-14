Former Chromatics singer Ruth Radelet covers Elliott Smith’s “Twilight” (listen)

Former Chromatics single Ruth Radelet has shared her first solo recording. It's a beautiful version of Elliott Smith's "Twilight" which was recorded for Kill Rock Stars' 30th anniversary covers series. While there are synthesizers all over this cover, it doesn't really sound like Chromatics, but Ruth definitely puts her own spin on the song, which originally appeared on Smith's final, posthumous album, From A Basement On The Hill.

“Growing up in Portland, I couldn’t help but be influenced by Elliott Smith," Ruth says. "His music was just in the water there. I still feel a sort of homesick nostalgia every time I hear one of his songs, and I’ll forever associate his music with the rainy weather and the gritty, small town feeling Portland had back then.

Ruth goes on to say, "Elliott was a brilliant songwriter, and I have always been blown away by his ability to craft such lovely, catchy melodies around devastatingly sad lyrics. 'Twilight' is a beautiful example of that, and one of my favorite songs he ever wrote. I first had the idea to cover it many years ago and am grateful for the opportunity to do so for Kill Rock Stars, who have released so much of Elliott’s work and have been such an important force in Northwest music history."

You can listen to Ruth's cover and Smith's original below.

