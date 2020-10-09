former Happy Mondays tour manager nabbed in $100 million coke bust

Former Happy Mondays tour manager Anthony Murray was arrested along with 15 others at a port in Istanbul when authorities found 500 pounds of cocaine hidden inside 3,500 bags of fertilizer aboard a ship from Colombia, according to British tabloid The Sun. Turkish police allege Murray was "management level" in the operation and was known as "Doctor." Murray is one of 10 who are being held under suspicion, while the other were released under judicial supervision.

According to The Sun's source, "When they arrested him, the police thought his drugs gang was called the Happy Mondays — they mistook the group for the gang."

This is not the first major drug arrest for Murray, who worked with Happy Mondays in the '80s and '90s and also tour managed Shaun Ryder and Bez' band Black Grape. In 2014, he was sentenced to three years in prison over a 64 pound cannabis deal.

The Sun's source also says Murray claims he was "only heading to the country for a nose job." Is that a little too on-the-nose?

Back in the day Happy Mondays were infamous for their debauched, drug-friendly behavior.

In other news, Happy Mondays recently launched a clothing line via Palace skatewear and reissued their albums Bummed, Pills N' Thrills N' Bellyaches, and Yes, Please.

