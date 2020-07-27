Former Manowar guitarist pleads guilty to downloading child pornography

Former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan has plead guilty to downloading and possessing child pornography, The Charlotte Observer reports. He was originally arrested in August of 2018, and charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Logan pled guilty to two counts of child pornography on Friday (7/24) in a Charlotte, NC federal court, and faces at least 25 years in prison. His sentencing date is still to be scheduled.

Logan joined Manowar in 1994, replacing David Shankle. In October of 2018, Manowar issued a statement saying they'd no longer be performing with Logan, "due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues." They replaced him with E.V. Martel for their 2019 Final Battle World Tour.