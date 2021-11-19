Former Turbonegro frontman Hank Von Hell has died

Hank Von Hell, former flamboyant frontman for Norwegian hard rock greats Turbonegro, has died at age 49. The news was shared via his Instagram: "We are very sad to announce that Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, also known to the world as Hank von Hell, sadly passed away on November 19th, 2021. We kindly ask for your respect to the family and close friends in this moment of tragedy."

Born in 1972, Hank joined Turbonegro in 1993 and as Hank Von Helvete he helped cement their "deathpunk" sound that smashed punk, glam and metal together inside some tight leather, denim and makeup. His albums with the original era of the band include 1996's classic Ass Cobra. Turbonegro broke up in 1998, but reformed in 2002, and Hank stayed in the group until 2010. Hank then formed Doctor Midnight & the Mercy Cult, and more recently put out two solo records.

Turbonegro wrote on their Facebook:

It is with immense sadness we received the tragic news that Hans-Erik «Hertis» Dyvik Husby has passed away. We are thankful for the times, the moments and the magic we shared with Hans-Erik in Turbonegro during the years 1993-2009. As a charismatic frontman who equally channeled humor and vulnerability, Hans-Erik was crucial for the band’s appeal. He was a warm and big hearted human, a spiritually and intellectually seeking person who loved having a conversation with anyone. We are proud of what we created together as rock brothers in Turbonegro - the music, the characters, our whole universe. Hank Von Helvete remains an iconic figure in the history of Norwegian rock and popular culture, and also made a mark as a profile in the international rock´n´roll community. Actor, romantic and entertainer - through his life Hank left no doubt that he was a man for the stage, loving the spotlight and the room’s attention.

Our thoughts and hearts go to his family.

Rest In Peace

Rest easy, Hank.