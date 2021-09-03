Former Varials vocalist Travis Tabron launches new band Erase Them with debut single “Blue Herd”

Erase Them is the new band fronted by former Varials vocalist Travis Tabron, who left that band last year (and later called them out over use of a racial slur), and they've just released their debut single, "Blue Herd." It's a caustic, crushing dose of metalcore that takes aim at the police brutality that continues to plague the US.

"'Blue Herd' as a song is an honest critique of the oath taken and the actions actually applied," Travis says. "For too long have we allowed the fraternity of police to abuse the black and non-white population. For too long have we not forsaken the flower for the fruit that it bears. There are no good apples from a rotten tree."

