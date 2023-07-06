Fotocrime go sophisti-pop on new song “I Still Need You Here” (watch the video)

Fotocrime--the band led by former Coliseum vocalist/guitarist Ryan Patterson that also features Nick Thieneman (Young Widows) on guitar and Will Allard on bass--will release their new album Accelerated on on September 8 via Arttofact Records (pre-order). Ryan produced, recorded, and mixed most of it himself, except for "On The Edge Of The Light" which was recorded and mixed by Jawbox's J. Robbins. We're premiering the video for new single "I Still Need You Here," which finds the band taking their gothy post-punk in a more sophisti-pop direction, as Ryan explains:

While we've explored a variety of different sounds, "I Still Need You Here" is our first full dive into what I suppose music journos used to call "sophisti-pop." It nods toward the soft edges of art rock and British soul I’d listen to on the radio in grade school. This song gave us an opportunity to create our most stripped-down track yet; it’s exciting and a bit nerve-wracking to shed our protective jagged layers and let it all hang out here. I lay down a saxophone solo, Will plays piano and bass, and Nick rings out a pulsing tremolo guitar line. “I Still Need You Here” may be my most exposed vocal delivery ever. It's a song about breaking up over morning coffee then boarding a train to who-knows-where. Yet, in the end, despite our faults and endless returns to our basic nature, we still desperately need and come back to the people we love the most. I imagined this song playing in some non-existent sequence in Truffaut’s Love On The Run, so we tried to create some of that feeling in the video. Train stations and broken-hearted souls staring out the windows.

Check out the song and its video below.

Fotocrime are also gearing up for a late summer tour, including a show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on September 6 with Brutus VIII. All dates are listed below.

Fotocrime -- 2023 Tour Dates

JULY 28 Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

JULY 29 Richmond, VA - The Camel

AUG 31 Detroit, MI - Smalls

SEP 1 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

SEP 2 Ottawa, ON - Club Saw

SEP 3 Montreal, ON - ESCO

SEP 4 Boston, MA - O'Brien's

SEP 6 Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus #

SEP 7 Washington, DC - The Runaway #

SEP 8 Cincinnati, OH - Northside Tavern #

SEP 9 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar #

SEP 18 St Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

SEP 19 Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard %

SEP 20 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck %

SEP 21 Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

OCT 27 Memphis, TN - Black Lodge %

# w/ BRUTUS VIII

% w/ TWIN TRIBES