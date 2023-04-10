Found Footage Fest’s ‘Chop & Steele’ gets release via Drafthouse Films (screening dates & streaming)

Alamo Drafthouse' Drafthouse Films has acquired two documentaries associated with The Found Footage Festival: Chop & Steele, which features FFF's Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher pranking local network morning shows with their fake fitness duo alter egos; and A Life on the Farm, which Pickett and Prueher produced. Both films are being screened at Alamo Drafthouse locations around the country, with Joe & Nick onhand for post-screening Q&As. Cities include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Raleigh, and NYC.

NYC screenings happen at Alamo Drafthouse Manhattan on April 21, 22 & 23, and at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn on April 24. Tickets for all Drafthouse screenings are on sale.

More details on both films:

Chop & Steele : "Lifelong friends Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, two comedians famous for pranking local news stations on live television as the fake strongman duo ‘ Chop & Steele ,’ find themselves in federal court with a vengeful media conglomerate after their latest morning show stunt goes viral." Read our review here.

: "Lifelong friends Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, two comedians famous for pranking local news stations on live television as the fake strongman duo ‘ & ,’ find themselves in federal court with a vengeful media conglomerate after their latest morning show stunt goes viral." Read our review here. A Life on the Farm: "A LIFE ON THE FARM celebrates the odd life of an eccentric farmer in rural England named Charles Carson whose bizarre home movie has become a cult phenomenon around the world. Carson’s life and work are remembered by those who knew him best, and a new generation of fans reflect on the inspiring legacy he left behind."

If you can't make it to any of these screenings, Chop & Steele and A Life on the Farm will both be available on-demand starting May 9. Watch trailers for both below.

chop & steele loading...

a life on the farm loading...

Chop & Steele / A Life on the Farm - 2023 Screening Schedule

Los Angeles: 4/13, 4/14

San Francisco: 4/15

Denver: 4/16

Chicago: 4/17

Austin: 4/19

Raleigh: 4/20

Manhattan: 4/21, 4/22, 4/23

Brooklyn: 4/24