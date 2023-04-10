Found Footage Fest’s ‘Chop & Steele’ gets release via Drafthouse Films (screening dates & streaming)
Alamo Drafthouse' Drafthouse Films has acquired two documentaries associated with The Found Footage Festival: Chop & Steele, which features FFF's Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher pranking local network morning shows with their fake fitness duo alter egos; and A Life on the Farm, which Pickett and Prueher produced. Both films are being screened at Alamo Drafthouse locations around the country, with Joe & Nick onhand for post-screening Q&As. Cities include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Raleigh, and NYC.
NYC screenings happen at Alamo Drafthouse Manhattan on April 21, 22 & 23, and at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn on April 24. Tickets for all Drafthouse screenings are on sale.
More details on both films:
- Chop & Steele: "Lifelong friends Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, two comedians famous for pranking local news stations on live television as the fake strongman duo ‘Chop & Steele,’ find themselves in federal court with a vengeful media conglomerate after their latest morning show stunt goes viral." Read our review here.
- A Life on the Farm: "A LIFE ON THE FARM celebrates the odd life of an eccentric farmer in rural England named Charles Carson whose bizarre home movie has become a cult phenomenon around the world. Carson’s life and work are remembered by those who knew him best, and a new generation of fans reflect on the inspiring legacy he left behind."
If you can't make it to any of these screenings, Chop & Steele and A Life on the Farm will both be available on-demand starting May 9. Watch trailers for both below.
Chop & Steele / A Life on the Farm - 2023 Screening Schedule
Los Angeles: 4/13, 4/14
San Francisco: 4/15
Denver: 4/16
Chicago: 4/17
Austin: 4/19
Raleigh: 4/20
Manhattan: 4/21, 4/22, 4/23
Brooklyn: 4/24