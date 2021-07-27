Founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46

We are saddened and shocked to learn that Joey Jordison, founding member and drummer of Slipknot (who left the band in 2013), has passed away at age 46. No cause of death has been given, but when Joey left Slipknot, he cited illness, saying, "I got really really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs. I couldn’t play any more. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy."

A statement from Joey's family says that he "passed away peacefully in his sleep." The full statement reads:

We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46. Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.

Joey's drumming style -- alongside Slipknot percussionists Shawn "Clown" Crahan and Chris Fehn -- was always a crucial part of the trademark Slipknot sound. In addition to Slipknot, he played in Murderdolls, Modifidious, Scar the Martyr, Sinsaenum, and other bands.

Several fellow musicians have paid tribute.

Rest in peace, Joey.