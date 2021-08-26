Four bands drop off Furnace Fest, Silent Planet added & more TBA

Four bands have dropped off the upcoming Furnace Fest, and Silent Planet have been added, with more TBA. The cancellations are Misery Signals, '68, Open Hand, and Light The Torch. Misery Signals posted the following explanation:

It is with great disappointment that we must announce our cancellation of Nashville, Tennessee on September 23rd and Furnace Fest on September 25th in Birmingham, Alabama.

Being a band in which members reside in different countries has always posed a challenge. Those challenges in combination with the logistics of a global pandemic have made things even harder. To be clear, we are not cancelling due to safety concerns or lack of confidence in the festival organizers. We support the measures that the organizers of Furnace Fest are taking to ensure the safety of all performers and attendees. All members of Misery Signals are vaccinated and encourage you to do the same.

We look forward to a time when we're able to get back to the stage, unfortunately that moment is not now. Until we see you next, please be safe and please be kind. With Love,

Misery Signals

Light The Torch also dropped off their tour with Motionless In White and all other festivals, writing:

We are sorry to announce that we are pulling off of the September tour with Motionless In White and all of the festivals along the tour. We have concerns about the ability to keep ourselves and our crew healthy and the ramification we could incur if shows need to be cancelled in this current climate. We were really looking forward to playing for all of you again, supporting our new album, and sharing the stage with Motionless in White. Ultimately it was a very difficult decision, but one that we felt we had to make. We wish we had better news. At this point we just want to say thank you to all of our fans for your understanding. We couldn't be a band without your continued support. Be careful and safe out there and we look forward to seeing you all again soon. Sincerely, Light The Torch

Furnace Fest's announcement reads:

We are sorry to share that Open Hand, Misery Signals, '68, and Light the Torch will not spend the weekend of September 24th - 26th with us. We're actively working to confirm additional bands to bring our lineup back to 90 total artists.

Super thrilled to welcome Silent Planet to our Friday lineup, and we'll have more bands to announce soon. Less than 20 Saturday tickets left! A super limited number of 3-day and Beloved bundles are available via our resale program on LYTE.

Get Furnace Fest tickets here. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required to enter. More info on that here.

Last week, Silent Planet put out their new single "Panopticon." Listen below.

