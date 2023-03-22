Four Chord Fest 2023 lineup: Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, Gaslight Anthem, American Football & more

Western Pennsylvania's Four Chord Music Festival returns August 12 & 13 to Wild Things Park, and its lineup is full of nostalgia-inducing punk and emo acts (and some newer stuff), including Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue), Taking Back Sunday, The Gaslight Anthem, American Football, Streetlight Manifesto, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Face To Face, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Origami Angel, Magnolia Park, Sincere Engineer, Spaced, and more, plus more TBA.

Single, two-day, and VIP passes are available at the festival's website. Full lineup (as it currently stands) below...

Saturday, August 12

Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue)

Taking Back Sunday

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Waterparks

The Maine

Magnolia Park

Origami Angel

MEST

Eternal Boy

Patent Pending

Keep Flying

Old Neon

and more to be announced!

Sunday, August 13

The Gaslight Anthem

The Interrupters

Alkaline Trio

Streetlight Manifesto

Face To Face

American Football

Dave Hause & the Mermaid

Punchline

Sincere Engineer

SPACED

Look Out Loretta

and more to be announced!