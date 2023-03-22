Four Chord Fest 2023 lineup: Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, Gaslight Anthem, American Football & more
Western Pennsylvania's Four Chord Music Festival returns August 12 & 13 to Wild Things Park, and its lineup is full of nostalgia-inducing punk and emo acts (and some newer stuff), including Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue), Taking Back Sunday, The Gaslight Anthem, American Football, Streetlight Manifesto, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Face To Face, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Origami Angel, Magnolia Park, Sincere Engineer, Spaced, and more, plus more TBA.
Single, two-day, and VIP passes are available at the festival's website. Full lineup (as it currently stands) below...
Saturday, August 12
Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue)
Taking Back Sunday
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Waterparks
The Maine
Magnolia Park
Origami Angel
MEST
Eternal Boy
Patent Pending
Keep Flying
Old Neon
and more to be announced!
Sunday, August 13
The Gaslight Anthem
The Interrupters
Alkaline Trio
Streetlight Manifesto
Face To Face
American Football
Dave Hause & the Mermaid
Punchline
Sincere Engineer
SPACED
Look Out Loretta
and more to be announced!