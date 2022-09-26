Four Tet announces NYC, L.A. & London shows with lighting by Squidsoup

Four Tet just played NYC's Forest Hills stadium with Floating Points, a co-headline show with Jamie xx. He's just announced that he'll return to NYC in the spring for two special shows at Avant Gardner on May 10 & 11 featuring lighting by immersive visual innovators Squidsoup.

There will also be two-night Four Tet x Squidsoup runs at L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium on May 3 & 4 and London's Alexandra Palace on May 23 & 24. Tickets for all these shows go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 AM local time with presales starting September 28 at 10 AM local.

If you're unfamiliar with the amazing stuff Squidsoup bring to the table, visually, you can watch Four Tet's video for "Teenage Birdsong" -- which was filmed at one of his 2019 Alexandra Palace shows that featured their lighting -- below.

As for the rest of this year, Four Tet has October shows with Ben UFO in Chicago, Bentonville and Austin. All dates are listed below.

FOUR TET - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

20 Oct Chicago, IL Radius with Ben UFO

21 Oct Bentonville, AR The Momentary with Ben UFO

22 Oct Austin, TX Concourse Project with Ben UFO

4 Nov Itajaí, Brazil Warung Beach Club

5 Nov Buenos Aires, Agentina Mandarine Park

19 Nov Manchester, UK

03 & 04 May Los Angeles - Hollywood Paladium

10 & 11 May Brooklyn Avant Gardner

23 & 24 May London Alexandra Palace