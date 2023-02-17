Four Tet, Fred again.. & Skrillex playing Times Square pop-up in a school bus

Four Tet, Fred again.., and Skrillex play a sold out Madison Square Garden show on Saturday (2/18) and ahead of that they've done two intimate NYC warm ups - Good Room on Valentines Day, and Le Poisson Rouge on Thursday (2/16). After teasing a third one tonight, they've announced a The Lot Radio pop-up performance in Times Square at 4 PM ET, out of a school bus. UPDATE: It's streaming, for those who aren't there in person, and you can find attendee-taken videos below.

Skrillex story loading...

Skrillex's guest-filled new album Quest for Fire is out now, too.