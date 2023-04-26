Four Tet releases new single “Three Drums”

Four Tet has released a gorgeous, eight-minute new single called "Three Drums." It's his first proper single of 2023, and it follows his recent collaborations with Skrillex and Fred again.. (including at Coachella) and his recent Everything But the Girl remix. Listen below.

Four Tet said in a recent Instagram story that his full Coachella set with Skrillex and Fred again.. will be uploaded to YouTube, so stay tuned for that. Meanwhile, watch some clips below.

Next up for Four Tet is LA, NYC, and London shows with lighting by immersive visual innovators Squidsoup. The NYC shows are May 9, 10 & 11 at Great Hall at Avant Gardner.

Four Tet -- 2023 Tour Dates

2 May Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

3 May Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

4 May Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

9 May Brooklyn, NY Avant Gardner

10 May Brooklyn, NY Avant Gardner

11 May Brooklyn, NY Avant Gardner

23 May London, UK Alexandra Palace

24 May London, UK Alexandra Palace

25 May London, UK Alexandra Palace

28 May Bristol, UK Love Saves The Day

2 Jun Barcelona, Spain Primavera Festival

9 Jun Madrid, Spain Primavera Festival

6 Aug Los Angeles, CA Hard Summer with Skrillex

12 Aug London, UK Finsbury Park

13 Aug Newquay, UK Boardmasters

26 Aug Lincolnshire, UK Lost Village Festival

27 Aug Daresbury, UK Creamfields