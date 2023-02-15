Four Tet, Skrillex & Fred again.. announce Madison Square Garden show

After playing a surprise Valentine's Day show at Good Room, Four Tet, Skrillex, and Fred again.. have announced another, slightly larger NYC show. This one happens this Saturday, February 18 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale today (2/15) at 1 PM ET.

The trio also played surprise shows in London in January, and had been teasing more NYC dates after Good Room. In an Instagram story, Fred wrote, "Good room that was so fun we're going to announce another date," and Four Tet wrote, "due to popular demand we are playing another date in NY."

Skrillex's new album Quest for Fire is out this Friday, 2/17, and he's teased featured guests on billboards in Japan. The billboards list Missy Elliott, Aluna, Porter Robinson, Kid Cudi, Swae Lee, Chief Keef, Corbin, Yung Lean, Bladee, Justin Bieber, Dylan Brady, Trippie Redd, PinkPantheress, Don Toliver, Anthony Green, and more. Bibi Bourelly and Sonny Moore feature on most recent single "Don't Get Too Close," and Fred again.. and Flowdan feature on "Rumble." Hear both below.