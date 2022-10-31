Fousheé announces new album ‘softCORE,’ shares new song “supernova”

Two years after going viral for "Deep End," Fousheé continues to rise and has been having a very busy year. She's appeared on recent albums by Steve Lacy and Ravyn Lenae, and is also on tour with Steve Lacy as we speak, and now she announced her own new album, softCORE, due November 18 via RCA. It features her excellent recent single "i'm fine," as well as the just-released "supernova," a short-but-sweet dose of minimal, woozy R&B. The album features one guest, Lil Uzi Vert. Check out both singles and the tracklist below.

Tracklist

simmer down

i’m fine

bored

supernova

spend the money (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

die

simulation

unexplainable

smile

stupid bitch

scream my name

let u back in

Steve Lacy / Fousheé -- 2022 Tour Dates

Fri-Oct-28 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

Sun-Oct-30 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Mon-Oct-31 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Thu-Nov-10 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Fri-Nov-11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Check out photos by Toby Tenenbaum of Fousheé's recent Terminal 5 show with Steve Lacy: