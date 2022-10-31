Fousheé announces new album ‘softCORE,’ shares new song “supernova”
Two years after going viral for "Deep End," Fousheé continues to rise and has been having a very busy year. She's appeared on recent albums by Steve Lacy and Ravyn Lenae, and is also on tour with Steve Lacy as we speak, and now she announced her own new album, softCORE, due November 18 via RCA. It features her excellent recent single "i'm fine," as well as the just-released "supernova," a short-but-sweet dose of minimal, woozy R&B. The album features one guest, Lil Uzi Vert. Check out both singles and the tracklist below.
Tracklist
simmer down
i’m fine
bored
supernova
spend the money (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
die
simulation
unexplainable
smile
stupid bitch
scream my name
let u back in
Steve Lacy / Fousheé -- 2022 Tour Dates
Fri-Oct-28 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
Sun-Oct-30 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Mon-Oct-31 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Thu-Nov-10 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Fri-Nov-11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Check out photos by Toby Tenenbaum of Fousheé's recent Terminal 5 show with Steve Lacy: